Police in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Wednesday solved the case of rape and murder of a Class 10 student with the arrest of a youth who was in love with her.

The body of the 15-year-old girl was found on the outskirts of Angadi Chentapally village in Chengamul mandal of Vikarabad district on Monday. She had been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Police, which had registered a case and took up investigation, solved the case in 48 hours with the arrest of the accused, identified as Mahender.

Superintendent of Police, Vikarabad, N. Koti Reddy told media persons that the accused had called the girl to an isolated place to have sexual relations with her as her parents had come to know about their love and had warned her against continuing the relationship.

During the meeting, when the girl spurned his advances, the accused used force to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he pushed her against a tree which resulted in head injuries to the victim. He then sexually assaulted her and later fearing that she might reveal this, he strangulated her to death and escaped.

According to police, the victim had developed friendship with the youth some time ago. They later fell in love. Recently the girl’s parents came to know of the affair, they pulled up the girl and warned her against continuing the relationship.

The SP said they had formed six teams to investigate the case. They picked up the suspect and during questioning, he confessed the crime. The accused was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

