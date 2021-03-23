Two lovers, both in their teens, committed suicide in Jharkhand’s Palamau district on Tuesday by hanging themselves from the same rope, the police said.

According to the police, the hanging bodies of the duo were recovered from a jungle situated under the Naudiha Bazar police station in Palamau district, around 170 km from state capital Ranchi.

The deceased persons have been identified as Bachuu Kumar (190, a resident of Tailiyadih village, and Rinku Kumari (17), a resident of Korami village. Both were missing since Monday after they left home to take part in a religious ceremony at a nearby village.

The two were reportedly in love with each other for the past one yea. According to the villagers, the family members of both the girl and the boy were against the relationship, as they belonged to different castes.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

–IANS

