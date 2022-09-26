Charismatic India batter and ‘Player of the Match’ in the third and final T20I, Suryakumar Yadav has said he is loving the challenges of batting at No. 4, though he added playing “smart” is important if one has to excel at the crucial position.

Suryakumar shared a productive 104-run partnership with batting stalwart Virat Kohli in the chase as both ended up scoring fine half-centuries to guide India to a series win against Australia in the third and final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Suryakumar’s blazing 69 that came off just 36 balls and a strike rate of 191.66 was one of the main reasons why India were able to effect a tough 187-run chase against bowlers of the calibre of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green and Daniel Sams.

Suryakumar finally perished playing a fuller delivery pitched outside off. The batter wanted to place the ball much squarer but ended up hitting it straight to Aaron Finch at long-on off Hazlewood. While the India batter connected well he just couldn’t get the elevation.

Speaking about his dismissal, Surya said, “In that situation, it (a shot like that) was much needed. I thought let’s take my chance. There were two-three shots in my mind, was trying to hit over mid-off. Thoughts have always been the same; have always wanted to express myself. That’s how I practice in the nets,,”

He said he is enjoying the challenges that come with batting at No.4.

“Just loving at No.4. A lot of challenges and responsibilities as well (for the T20 World Cup in Australia). You can’t shy away from expressing yourself. Have to be smart,” he added.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said his side had put enough runs on the board but the due factor played its part when India came in to bat second and it became tough to take wickets.

“It was a really good series. We held our nerves well in the middle overs. The series (Cameron) Green had was big as well. We thought it was a decent total, it got a bit dewy, and we knew we had to get wickets. You can’t rely on containing India. At times we were a bit sloppy in our execution. To be able to play three games against a world-class side has been great for this side.”

On Green, the skipper said, “He is a super young player; he has shown his class. He has not played a lot of T20. He has taken it superbly.”

