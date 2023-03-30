ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Low-budget Tollywood movie ‘Balagam’ gets two LACA awards

After the success of ‘RRR’ internationally, it is the turn of yet another Tollywood movie to get noticed on foreign shores.

In contrast to the big-ticket S.S. Rajamouli directorial, ‘Balagam’ (titled ‘The Group’ in the U.S.) is a relatively low-budget movie, but it did win two awards at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards (LACA) for March 2023.

Produced by Harshith and Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banners, ‘Balagam’ was given the awards for best feature film and best cinematography (Acharya Venu). The certificates were presented to the film’s director, Venu Yeldandi.

The movie starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram was a surprise hit. Interestingly, Megastar Chiranjeevi and several other Tollywood stalwarts, who had seen the movie, predicted that ‘Balagam’ would win awards and they have been proved right.

