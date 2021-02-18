Google has announced that it is adding three new Motorola phones to its list of devices available on its Fi phone service.

The service is adding three new Motorola phones: the One 5G Ace, Moto G Power (2021), and Moto G Play (2021).

”We are adding three new Motorola phones to the list of phones available on Google Fi: the Moto G Play, Moto G Power and the Motorola One 5G Ace. And, for a limited time, if you sign up with Fi, you can get any Motorola phone for free with Fi service credit,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Motorola One 5G Ace starts at $279 and is Google Fi’s most affordable 5G offering. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64BG of storage.

The Moto G Power (2021) starts at $199 with a large 5,000 mAh battery, 6.6-inch HD+ screen, and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of memory.

Finally, the entry-level offering of the bunch is the Moto G Play (2021) for $99 for 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Google Fi was launched in 2015 as low-cost phone service that uses a combination of cellular coverage from T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular, along with local Wi-Fi networks.

In recent months, Google Fi has also added the latest Samsung and Pixel flagship phones to its Fi service, including the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

–IANS

wh/na