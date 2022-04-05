A new federal government plan will give low-income seniors and families access to higher speed Internet services for just $20 a month.

Ottawa has partnered with 14 internet service providers including Access Communications, Bell Canada, CCAP, Cogeco, Hay Communications, Mornington, Novus, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Tbaytel, TELUS, Videotron and Westman Communications, are voluntarily contributing to the initiative.

“Seniors depend on the Internet to stay in touch with loved ones and access vital services,” Seniors Minister Kamal Khera said in a statement. “Providing low-income seniors with affordable access to high-speed Internet service will make a tremendous difference in their everyday lives. We’re grateful to leading Internet service providers for their partnership in making the Internet more accessible to all Canadians.”

In line with Ottawa’s Connectivity Strategy, which aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 10 Mbps upload, Connecting Families 2.0 introduces significantly faster speeds and increased data usage. For $20 a month, Internet speeds will be five and ten times faster respectively than previously offered. As well, the data allotment is doubling, from 100 GB to 200 GB of usage per month.

This new phase will also broaden eligibility from families receiving the maximum Canada Child Benefit (CCB) to include seniors receiving the maximum Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). No equipment or installation fees will be applied.

The existing $10 Internet plan offering under Connecting Families 1.0 also remains available.

Eligible households will receive a letter from the federal government with an access code that is needed to sign up for Connecting Families through a secure online portal. The access code will be valid for the entire duration of the initiative, provided the household continues to be eligible; however, access to the discounted Internet offering will depend on availability.

“Being connected is important to maintain professional, social, economic and cultural networks within the digital economy. However, many low-income Canadians are still facing barriers that prevent their full participation in the economy,” said Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne in a news release.

The website for the Connecting Families initiative, launched in November 2018, says it has helped 75,000 families access the internet.

The federal government originally announced Connecting Families in Budget 2017 to help bridge the digital divide for Canadian families who struggled to afford access to home Internet. This initiative relies on Internet service providers (ISPs) that participate voluntarily and without government subsidy.