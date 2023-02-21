INDIA

Low intensity earthquake felt in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale rocked J&K previous evening, officials said on Tuesday.

National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data said, “An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 10.07 p.m. yesterday in J&K.”

The epicentre of the earthquake was 89 kms east of Katra in Reasi district.

The coordinates of the tremor were latitude 33.03 degrees north and longitude 75.89 degrees east. It occurred at a depth of 25 kms inside the earth.

No report of any casualty or damage to property was received from anywhere.

Earthquakes have wrought havoc in J&K in the past. An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K on October 8, 2005.

More than 80,000 people were killed in the earthquake on the two sides of the de facto border between India and Pakistan in J&K.

20230221-091604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN poll body on vigil over use of money in local...

    Politics of ‘Itr’ and cash takes center stage in UP

    Disney announces 100 original shows for Indian OTT market

    Delhi government bans construction, demolition activities under GRAP