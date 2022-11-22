INDIA

Low-pressure area in South Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains in Chennai, North TN

NewsWire
0
10

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that low pressure over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression and would lead to heavy rains in isolated areas of Chennai and North Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, and Puducherry.

Certain areas of South Tamil Nadu is also expected to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning. The IMD said that on November 21, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rains while on November 22 Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Vellore districts may receive heavy rains.

A senior official with the IMD told IANS that rains will occur in Chennai and adjoining districts with thunder and lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degree Celsius and 22-23 degrees Celsius respectively.

Fishermen are advised not to venture out into the sea on November 21 and November 22.

20221122-063011

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre encourages startups, pvt sector to participate in Gaganyaan programme (Ld)

    3 cops suspended in Odisha for submitting fake fuel bills

    Delhi: Man crushed to death by DTC bus

    Earth Day: Dia Mirza’s Climate Action Rainbow