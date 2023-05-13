HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study

NewsWire
0
0

Low levels of vitamin D have now been linked to increase the long Covid risk, researchers report.

The findings suggest that individuals should have their vitamin D levels checked after Covid infection.

“The study shows that Covid-19 patients with low vitamin D levels are more likely to develop long Covid but it is not yet known whether vitamin D supplements could improve the symptoms or reduce this risk altogether,” said lead investigator professor Andrea Giustina from Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, Italy.

Long Covid is a condition in which the effects of Covid-19 last for more than 12 weeks after contracting the initial infection.

Studies have shown that it affects 50-70 per cent of patients previously hospitalised for Covid-19, yet very little is known about the condition.

For this study, published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism and supported by Abiogen Pharma Spa, researchers from the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan examined 100 patients aged 51-70 years, with and without long Covid.

They measured their vitamin D levels when first admitted to hospital for Covid-19 and six months after being discharged, and found lower vitamin D levels in patients with long Covid compared to those without.

This result was more evident in patients who experienced ‘brain fog’ symptoms, such as confusion, forgetfulness and poor concentration, at the six-month follow-up.

The researchers included patients without any bone conditions and only those who went to hospital for Covid-19, without ending up in the intensive care units (ICUs).

“The highly-controlled nature of our study helps us better understand the role of vitamin D deficiency in long Covid, and establish that there is likely a link between vitamin D deficiency and long Covid,” said Giustina.

20230513-114402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    African swine flu: 190 pigs culled so far in Kerala’s Wayanad

    Rape-convict Asaram hospitalised after chest pain

    How much extra Vitamin C is essential for good health?

    New Covid cases in Chicago schools top 1,400