INDIA

Lower fees make Ukraine a hotspot for Indian medical students

By NewsWire
0
0

War-hit Ukraine is the third most popular destination after China and the Philippines for Indian students pursuing medical studies. Every year, thousands of Indian students choose Ukraine for many reasons.

As per available data, around 18,000 Indian students are stranded in Ukraine which has been attacked by Russia with full military might.

Majority of the stranded students are pursuing medical courses. Around 1,000 students have been evacuated so far from the conflict-ridden nation.

Shakshi Yadav, whose younger brother and sister — Mandeep Yadav and Mahima Yadav — are studying medicine at the Lviv State Medical Institute in Ukraine, told IANS that fees are near to half in Ukraine as compared to India.

She said that apart from lower fees, better infrastructure and different patterns of study attract students from India.

“There is also a paucity of medical seats in India. We pay around Rs 10 lakh annually for each of them to pursue study in Ukraine,” Shakahi said.

Shirish Mehta, who did his MBBS from Ukraine, said that the infrastructure in medical colleges in Ukraine is far better than in India, while the cost of medical education in Ukraine half compared to private colleges in India.

“If we talk about government medical colleges, annual cost of courses like MBBS is around Rs 3 lakh. On the other hand, in Indian private medical colleges, the cost rises to around Rs 20 lakh annually,” he added.

Educationist C.S. Kandpal said that one of the major reasons for the popularity of medical courses in Ukraine is that students do not have to take any separate examination to join them, whereas NEET is conducted in India for admission to medical courses.

While lakhs of students appear in NEET every year, only about 40,000 get admission in government medical colleges. In such a situation, a large number of NEET qualified Indian students turn to Ukraine, he added.

20220228-163205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.