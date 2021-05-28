The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that India’s active caseload shows a declining trend as cases further dipped to 23,43,152 and active cases decreased by 76,755 in the last 24 hours.

At 1.86 lakh cases, the daily new cases are the lowest in the last 44 days with less than 3 lakh daily new cases for 12 consecutive days.

Recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 15th consecutive day with the recovery rate increasing to 90.34%.

The daily positivity rate at 9.00% is less than 10% for 4 consecutive days.

India’s active caseload has now reduced to 23,43,152. Active cases have decreased since the last peak on May 10, 2021.

A net decline of 76,755 was witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 8.50% of the country’s total positive cases.

As part of the continued decline in the daily new cases, the country has recorded less than 3 lakh daily new cases for twelve consecutive days now.

1,86,364 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

India’s daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 15th consecutive day. 2,59,459 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours with 73,095 more recoveries during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic 2,48,93,410 people have recovered from COVID-19 and 2,59,459 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 90.34%.

A total of 20,70,508 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted 33.90 crore tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity was noticed. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 10.42% while the daily positivity rate has reduced and was at 9.00% on Friday. It has remained less than 10% for 4 consecutive days now.

20.57 crore cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till Friday as part of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. India is the second country after the US to achieve the vaccination landmark of 20 crore.

A total of 20,57,20,660 vaccine doses have been administered through 29,38,367sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Friday.

–IANS

miz/bg