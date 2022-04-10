BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Loyalty rewarded: IT firm gifts 5 senior employees with BMW cars

NewsWire
0
0

IT firm Kissflow Inc presented a BMW 6 series car to each of its top five employees as a reward for their performance and loyalty towards the company, even in its hard times during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cars were handed over on Friday afternoon during a big event which was kept a secret. Each of the BMW 530d, priced at Rs 1 crore, was given to the employees as part of the 10th anniversary of Kissflow Inc.

Chief Product Officer, Dinesh Varadharajan, Director of Product Management, Kausikram Krishnasayee, Directors, Vivek Madurai and Aditi Ramanathan, and Vice President, Prasanna Rajendran, received the gifts.

The company, which is in the development of software for international clients, had gone through hard times and CEO, Suresh Sambandam, had said that the five were with him when the others had left.

The company has now paid back its debts to all the investors and has fully become a private organisation.

Although, they do not have separate sick or casual leaves, unlike other companies, the employees can, however, work from home if they do not want to go to office.

Kissflow Inc does not have a biometric system in office as they fully trust their employees.

20220410-163007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha approves industrial projects worth Rs 2,083 cr

    ICICI Bank, ITC, KNR Constructions ‘top picks’ for Centrum Broking

    Govt removes restrictions on displays, camera components: ICEA

    Bangladesh sees 6.94% economic growth in 2020-21 fiscal year