INDIA

LPG cylinder blast toll mounts to 10 in K’taka, several still critical

With five more people succumbing on Wednesday night, the death toll in the February 25 LPG cylinder blast incident in UKP camp near Doranahalli in this district has risen to 10, as per sources.

According to hospital authorities, several of the injured are still critical.

As many as 24 people had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The five deceased have been identified as Veerabasappa (28), Bheemaraya (78), Kallappa Lakkashetty (50), Channaveera Myalagi (30) and Channappa (50).

While 18-month-old Mahantesh, three-year-old Adya, Ningamma (85) had lost the battle on last Friday, Gangamma (50), succumbed to her burn injuries on Saturday and Shwetha (6) on Monday.

The incident had taken place in a house during a ‘seemantha” (baby shower) programme.

Fourteen severely injured persons are being treated at the Kalaburagi hospital.

SP, Yadgir Vedmurthy, stated that a case has been lodged against the owner of Vijay Gas Agency and Indane Gas distributors of Shahapur under IPC Sections 285 (negligible conduct with respect to combustible matter), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act), 304 A (causing death by negligence).

An investigation is underway.

20220303-104605

