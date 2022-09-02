BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

LPG cylinder prices rose 45% in 5 years after 58 revisions

NewsWire
0
2

Even as domestic LPG prices have been on the upsurge, burdening the common man, an interesting fact to note is that cooking gas rates have been revised an astounding 58 times in the last five years.

According to official data of the Petroleum Ministry, between April 1, 2017 and July 6, 2022 LPG prices rose by 45 per cent through 58 upward revisions.

An LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 723 in April 2017, and by July 2022, rose by 45 per cent to cost Rs 1,053.

At the same time, this hike in cooking gas cylinder price was a huge 26 per cent in the 12 month period between July 1, 2021 and July 6, 2022.

The same LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 834 in July 2021. By July 2022, it’s price surged 26 per cent to touch Rs 1,053.

LPG cylinder prices differ in every state as they depend on value added tax or VAT as well as transportation charges.

They are also calculated on the basis of crude oil prices.

Rising cooking gas prices have burdened the common man even as rising inflation along with rising unemployment have weakened economic growth.

20220902-203604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    State’s 10-year borrowing cost fell over 15 basis points since last...

    RBI to conduct auction for GoI securities conversion on June 21

    Power Ministry asks CEA to determine eligible quantity of domestic coal

    AI adoption to add $500 bn to India’s GDP by 2025:...