LPG price hike fuels Twitterati anger

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) As the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 19 from Wednesday onwards, Twitterati vented their anger and even posted funny comments to let their displeasure known.

#Rs19 trended on Twitter, with a few users reminding the government of the price of cooking gas during the earlier Congress rule.

One user wrote: “Till December 31, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 695 but now it is Rs 714. Where is @smritiirani now?”

One user tweeted: “This is a kind of New Year greeting from the Modi government. Enjoy with Rashtrawad. #RailwayFare, LPG cylinder, ATF price up; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19.”

A user posted: “Can we please have a list of MPs who have given up subsidy on LPG cylinders on the request of the Prime Minister? Or are they enjoying subsidy? Rs 19 #LPGSubsidy.”

A post read: “What a beautiful new year gift for middle-class families! Price of LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 19 #acchedinaagye.”

One Twitter user commented: “New Year gift by the Modi government. LPG price increased by Rs 19. The BJP government asked us to give up LPG subsidy but BJP MPs and MLAs enjoy free food, accommodation, petrol, electricity, phone, travel allowances. #Welcome2020 #HappyNewYear #NewYear2020 #HappyNew2020 #Happy2020.”

One user recalled: “I remember when the Congress was routed and the BJP came to power, a gas cylinder costs Rs 430. And now it’s Rs 714.”

One user posted an old clip of BJP leader Smriti Irani and wrote: @smritiirani takes a dig at PM @narendramodi & government for price hike & false promises. #HNY2k20.”

