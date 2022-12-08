SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

LPL 2022: Colombo Stars beat Dambulla Aura by 9 runs

Colombo Stars beat Dambulla Aura by 9 runs to register their first win in the Lanka Premier League 2022, here on Thursday.

Batting first, the Colombo Stars posted a total of 165 for the loss of 9 wickets.

For Dambulla Aura, Shevon Daniel and Jordan Cox opened the innings. At 53, Suranga Lakmal dismissed Jordan Cox for 29 runs from 15 balls. His innings was laced with 6 boundaries.

Meanwhile, Shevon Daniel scored 28 runs including 4 boundaries. Towards the end of the innings, Tom Abell made a quickfire 33 runs from 22 balls. His innings included 5 boundaries. He was well supported by the captain Dasun Shanaka (31 not out) but was not enough as the team fell short of the target.

For Colombo Stars, Suranga Lakmal, Dominic Drakes, and Karim Janat picked two wickets each.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Colombo Stars elected to bat first. Niroshan Dickwella scored a quickfire 62 from 41 balls. His innings included 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. Towards the end of the innings, Ravi Bopara and Dinesh Chandimal contributed 26 and 29 (not out) to help the team post a score of 165 for the loss of 9 wickets.

For Dambulla Aura, Lahiru Kumara was the pick of the bowler as he scalped 4/36 from his 4 overs.

