Galle Gladiators beat Kandy Falcons by 12 runs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday in the Lanka Premier League 2022. Batting first, the Galle Gladiators posted a competitive total of 153 for the loss of 6 wickets.

For Kandy Falcons, Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher opened the innings. However, Fletcher was sent back to the pavilion by Thushara for eight runs. Ashen Bandara was the team’s highest scorer with 41 not out of 30 balls. His innings included three boundaries and one six.

However, he didn’t get any support from the other end as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Towards the end of the innings, Chamika Karunaratne scored 32 from 15 balls, but his knock went into vain as Kandy Falcons fell short of the target.

For Galle Gladiators, Nuwan Thushara and Lakshan Sandakan were the picks of the bowlers as they scalped 2-26 and 2-22 respectively from their allotted four overs. Meanwhile, Imad Wasim took 1-15.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Galle Gladiators elected to bat first. For Galle Gladiators, Thanuka Dabare and captain Kusal Mendis opened the innings. Thanuka played a brilliant knock. He scored a superb 70 runs from 51 balls. His innings included six boundaries and two sixes.

The Galle Gladiators suffered early blows which left them reeling at 4-10. Towards the end of the innings, Nuwanidu Fernando made a blistering 56 from 50 balls, which included 5 boundaries. For, Kandy Falcons, Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowler, as he took 3-17 from his allotted 4 overs. Isuru Udana picked 2-19 from his 4 overs.

20221212-195603