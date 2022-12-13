SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

LPL 2022: Kandy Falcons beat Dambulla Aura by 77 runs

Kandy Falcons beat Dambulla Aura by 77 runs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday in the Lanka Premier League 2022. Batting first, the Kandy Falcons posted a competitive total of 193 for the loss of 3 wickets.

For Dambulla Aura, Shevon Daniel and Lasith Croospulle opened the innings. They put up an opening partnership of 25 runs before Shevon Daniel was dismissed by Karunaratne for 9 runs. However, after that, wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Chaturanga de Silva was team’s highest scorer with 25 runs from 15 balls. His innings was laced with 4 boundaries.

For Kandy Falcons, Carlos Brathwaite and Chamindu Wijesinghe were the pick of the bowlers as both took 3/25 from 3 overs. Chamika Karunaratne and Fabian Allen also picked two wickets each.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Kandy Falcons elected to bat first. For Kandy Falcons, Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher opened the innings. The duo put up a 48-run partnership from 5.5 overs. Pathum Nissanka was dismissed by Chaturanga de Silva for 26 runs from 20 balls. His innings included 3 boundaries. Andre Fletcher scored 44 runs from 31 balls. His innings was laced with 4 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Towards the end of the innings, Kamindu Mendis made a blistering 58 from 40 balls, which included 9 boundaries. For Dambulla Aura, Chaturanga de Silva and Pramod Madushan picked one wicket each.

