SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

LPL 2022: Kandy Falcons register big win over Colombo Stars

NewsWire
0
0

Riding on Andre Fletcher’s unbeaten century and Wanindu Hasaranga’s 4/14, Kandy Falcons beat Colombo Stars by 109 runs in Lanka Premier League on Tuesday.

After posting a mammoth total of 199/1, Kandy Falcons bowled out the Colombo Stars for 90 in 14.3 overs.

Colombo Stars captain Angelo Mathews was the team’s highest scorer with 26 runs from 23 balls. His innings included 2 boundaries.

However, after Niroshan Dickwella was run out, the Stars kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Towards the end of the innings, Keemo Paul made a quickfire 22 from 15 balls, which included 1 boundary and 2 sixes, but the team fell short of the target. For Falcons, Fabian Allen picked two wickets.

Earlier, Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher set the platform for the Kandy Falcons. Fletcher remained unbeaten on 102 from 67 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and 3 sixes, while Nissanka scored 71 runs from 41 balls. He struck 8 boundaries and 2 sixes during his time at the crease.

Towards the end of the innings, Carlos Brathwaite played a quick-fire inning of 20 runs from 13 balls which included 3 boundaries. Seekkuge Prasanna was the only bowler to take a wicket for the Colombo Stars.

20221206-232405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jonny Bairstow needs to deliver with big innings: Hussain

    Bangladesh need to score 300-350 runs, win more abroad: Domingo

    3rd Test: Pujara leads fightback, gives India hope (Ld)

    I will never, ever apologise for that: Justin Langer on serious...