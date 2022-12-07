SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

LPL 2022: Second straight win for Jaffna Kings

Defending champions Jaffna Kings continued their winning momentum as they registered their second straight win in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) over Dambulla Aura by 9 wickets.

Batting second, they reached the target with 4 overs to spare. Riding on the opening partnership of Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 62 from 44 balls and Avishka Fernando’s 51 from 49 balls, helped the Jaffna Kings secure an easy win. Sadeera innings included 7 boundaries and 1 six, while Fernando’s innings was laced with 4 boundaries and 1 six. For Dambulla Aura, Noor Ahmad took 1 wicket.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Dambulla Aura decided to bat first. Jordan Cox and Shevon Daniel set the platform for the Dambulla Aura. Jordan was the highest scorer for Dambulla Aura with 43 runs from 22 balls, laced with 3 boundaries and 4 sixes.

However, Aura couldn’t build on the momentum as wickets kept falling regularly. Towards the end of the innings, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Ramesh Mendis scored 18 and 10 respectively to help the team reach 121 for the loss of 9 wickets. For Jaffna Kings, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (3/24) and Maheesh Theekshana (3/20) were the picks of the bowlers. James Fuller also contributed as he took 2/16.

