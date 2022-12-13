SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

LPL: Colombo Stars beat Galle Gladiators by 2 wickets in a thrilling clash

Ravi Bopara played a quick-fire inning of 31 not out as Colombo Stars registered a win against Galle Gladiators by two wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the Lanka Premier League 2022 on Tuesday.

Batting first, Galle Gladiators posted a big total of 193 for the loss of 5 wickets.

Chasing a big target, Colombo Stars made 197/8 in 20 overs. Stars started their innings on the wrong foot as they lost the first wicket on just three runs. Niroshan Dickwella could only manage to make two runs. However, Dinesh Chandimal (63) and Charith Asalanka (46) played well to keep Colombo Stars in the chase. Chandimal hit six boundaries and three sixes, while Asalanka hit three boundaries and two sixes.

Benny Howell scored 22 runs but it was Bopara who took Colombo Stars to victory. He hit five boundaries and a six. Nuwan Thushara and Anwar Ali took three wickets each for Galle Gladiators.

Earlier, Galle Gladiators were forced to bowl first after losing the toss. For Galle Gladiators, Thanuka Dabare and captain Kusal Mendis opened the innings. Both the batters played brilliant knocks to give a good start to Galle Gladiators. Mendis scored the most runs for the team as he hit 72 runs off 49 balls including five boundaries and four sixes.

On the other hand, Dabare hit 33 runs off 22 balls. His inning included four boundaries and a six. Asad Shafiq played a quick-fire knock of 58 runs late in the innings to take Galle Gladiators to a big total. For Colombo Stars, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowler, as he took two wickets from his allotted four overs.

