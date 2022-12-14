SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

LPL: Kandy Falcons beat Jaffna Kings by 10 runs

NewsWire
0
0

Kandy Falcons beat Jaffna Kings by 10 runs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday in the Lanka Premier League 2022. Batting first, the Kandy Falcons posted a total of 160 for the loss of 8 wickets.

For Jaffna Kings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Avishka Fernando opened the innings. However, Gurbaz and Dhananjaya de Silva were sent quickly dismissed which left the team reeling at 2/5. Dhananjaya de Silva was the highest scorer for Jaffna Kings with 48 runs from 41 balls. His innings included 5 boundaries. Meanwhile, opener Avishka Fernando contributed with 33 runs from 20 balls, which included 4 boundaries and 1 six.

For Kandy Falcons, Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowler as he took 4/18 from his 4 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga picked 2/21, while Fabian Allen and Isuru Udana took 1 wicket each.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Kandy Falcons elected to bat first. For Kandy Falcons, Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher opened the innings. The duo put up a 35-run partnership in 4.5 overs. Pathum Nissanka was dismissed by Salamkheil for 15 runs from 20 balls. His innings included 2 boundaries. Andre Fletcher scored 35 runs from 22 balls.

His innings was laced with 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. Towards the end of the innings, Fabian Allen made 47 from 23 balls, which included 3 boundaries and 4 sixes before he was dismissed by Madushanka. Chamika Karunaratne remained unbeaten at 18 from 9 balls. For Jaffna Kings, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Waqar Salamkheil and James Fuller picked two wickets each.

20221214-190603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharma, Pant and Ashwin included in ICC Men’s Test Team of...

    SA v IND: It’s about being the best I can be...

    IND v SA, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar, Rahul lead collective batting show...

    Sharma, Dhawan to open innings in first ODI: Kohli