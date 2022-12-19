SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

LPL: Kandy Falcons registers easy win over Dambulla Aura

Kandy Falcons beat Dambulla Aura by 39 runs in the second match at the R Premadasa Stadium in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2022. Batting first, Kandy Falcons posted a total of 160 for the loss of 7 wickets.

Chasing down the target, for Dambulla Aura, Jordan Cox and Shevon Daniels opened the innings. The team didn’t get off to the start they were looking as they were struggling 5/41 in 7.2 overs. Sikandar Raza was the highest scorer with 45 runs from 33 balls, which included 3 boundaries and 2 sixes. Dilum Sudeera contributed with 21 runs towards the end of the innings.

For Kandy Falcons, Oshane Thomas was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3/15 from his 4 overs. Fabian Allen and Chamindu Wijesinghe took 2 wickets each. Meanwhile, Zahoor Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga took 1 wicket each.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Kandy Falcons elected to bat first. For Kandy Falcons, Kavin Bandara and Minod Bhanuka opened the innings. The duo put up a 31-run partnership in 3.3 overs before Minod was dismissed by Perera. Ashen Bandara was the team’s highest scorer with 37 runs from 31 balls, which included 1 boundary and 1 six. Najibullah Zadran also contributed with 22 runs from 18 deliveries.

For Dambulla Aura, Kalana Perera, Dilum Sudeera, and Matthew Forde scalped 2 wickets each. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza took 1/26.

