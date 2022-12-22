INDIA

LS adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by Oppn

Question Hour proceedings were lost for the second consecutive day on Thursday, when the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon amid commotion in the House by the Opposition over the issue of the recent Chinese transgressions in Arunachal Pradesh.

Minutes after the proceedings commenced and Speaker Om Birla called for Question Hour to begin, Opposition members led by the Congress, raised their demand for a discussion on the matter.

Amid repeated commotion, the Speaker at 11.09 a.m. adjourned the proceedings of the lower house till 12 noon.

On Wednesday also, Question Hour proceedings were lost to commotion in the House as the Opposition protested, seeking discussion on the China issue.

