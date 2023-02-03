INDIA

LS adjourned till 2 p.m, RS till 2:30 pm over Adani issue

Amid uproar by Congress-led Opposition over US-based research firm Hindenburg’s allegations against Adani group, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m on Friday.

As soon as the lower house convened for the day, Congress and DMK members rushed into the well, shouting slogans and seeking probe into the allegations against one of the country’s biggest conglomerates.

Speaker Om Birla, who had started the Question Hour proceedings, urged the members to allow the House to conduct its business, saying that important questions related to G20, health and defence were listed to be answered.

He said that the House has to discuss the motion for thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden address to both the Houses.

However, as slogan shouting and protests continued, he adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

The Rajya Sabha too was adjourned till 2.30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, leaders of 16 like-minded parties had met in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament to discuss today’s strategy in the two Houses.

