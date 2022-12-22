Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday amid noisy protests by the Opposition, which demanded a discussion on China transgression in Arunachal Pradesh.

As the proceedings resumed at 12 p.m. after an earlier adjournment, the Opposition led by Congress, continued with its protests, seeking a discussion on the clashes in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

At 12.10 p.m., the Lower House was adjourned till 2 p.m., thus washing out the Question Hour and Zero Hour proceedings.

Earlier, the Question Hour proceedings were lost for the second consecutive day on Thursday, when the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m. amid commotion by the Opposition over the issue of India-China border clashes in Arunachal Pradesh.

Minutes after Lok Sabha proceedings began and Speaker Om Birla called for Question Hour to begin, the Opposition members led by Congress, raised their demand for a discussion on the matter.

Amid repeated commotion, the Speaker at 11.09 a.m. adjourned the proceedings of the House till 12 p.m.

On Wednesday also, the Question Hour proceedings were lost to commotion in the House as the Opposition protested, seeking discussion on the China issue.

