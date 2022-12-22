INDIA

LS adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protests on China transgression issue

NewsWire
0
0

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday amid noisy protests by the Opposition, which demanded a discussion on China transgression in Arunachal Pradesh.

As the proceedings resumed at 12 p.m. after an earlier adjournment, the Opposition led by Congress, continued with its protests, seeking a discussion on the clashes in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

At 12.10 p.m., the Lower House was adjourned till 2 p.m., thus washing out the Question Hour and Zero Hour proceedings.

Earlier, the Question Hour proceedings were lost for the second consecutive day on Thursday, when the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m. amid commotion by the Opposition over the issue of India-China border clashes in Arunachal Pradesh.

Minutes after Lok Sabha proceedings began and Speaker Om Birla called for Question Hour to begin, the Opposition members led by Congress, raised their demand for a discussion on the matter.

Amid repeated commotion, the Speaker at 11.09 a.m. adjourned the proceedings of the House till 12 p.m.

On Wednesday also, the Question Hour proceedings were lost to commotion in the House as the Opposition protested, seeking discussion on the China issue.

20221222-132203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI arrests middleman in WBSSC scam

    Trolls must watch films before jumping to conclusions

    Rise in satellites threatening orbital space around Earth: Scientists

    Punjab FM presents populist Budget; woos farmers, employees