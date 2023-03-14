Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday, minutes after the House convened, amid protests by both treasury benches and opposition members.

As soon as the lower house assembled at 11 a.m, the ruling BJP members along with opposition MPs started their noisy protests.

While the BJP members sought Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s apology over his remarks during a speech in London last week, the opposition led by Congress, DMK, Left and Trinamool Congress started raising slogans, seeking a JPC probe in the Adani issue.

The Congress MPs displayed placards showing some old remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They also sought a JPC probe in the Adani matter while shouting slogans.

Amid protests from both the sides, Speaker Om Birla urged protesting members not to display placards in the House and requested them to allow the proceedings to commence.

However, amid continued disruptions, he adjourned the house till 2 p.m.

