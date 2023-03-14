INDIA

LS adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over Rahul’s London remarks, Adani issue

NewsWire
0
0

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday, minutes after the House convened, amid protests by both treasury benches and opposition members.

As soon as the lower house assembled at 11 a.m, the ruling BJP members along with opposition MPs started their noisy protests.

While the BJP members sought Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s apology over his remarks during a speech in London last week, the opposition led by Congress, DMK, Left and Trinamool Congress started raising slogans, seeking a JPC probe in the Adani issue.

The Congress MPs displayed placards showing some old remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They also sought a JPC probe in the Adani matter while shouting slogans.

Amid protests from both the sides, Speaker Om Birla urged protesting members not to display placards in the House and requested them to allow the proceedings to commence.

However, amid continued disruptions, he adjourned the house till 2 p.m.

20230314-115801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    If LG had not taken over services dept, every school would...

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: ‘Pheras’ to take place at 2 p.m.

    Female stranger makes video call, goes nude & demands money, youth...

    Amarinder is myopic towards the poor: Punjab CM