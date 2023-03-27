INDIA

LS adjourned till 4 pm, RS till 2 pm amid protests by Oppn members

Proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 4 p.m and 2 p.m respectively amid protests by Congress-led Opposition over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings in less than a minute after the lower house convened for the day.

The moment Birla assumed his seat, Congress MPs, who came to the House wearing black clothes, started throwing papers at his chair.

“I want to run the House with dignity,” the Speaker said and adjourned the proceedings till 4 p.m.

Congress MPs and some opposition members came wearing black clothes in Lok Sabha, to protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi’s membership.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held in the chamber of leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, to deliberate on a joint strategy in the house.

Apart from the Congress, leaders from DMK, SP, JDU, BRS, CPM, RJD, NCP, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J&K National Conference and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) attended the meeting.

The Congress MPs have also moved an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

In Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs have moved a notice for suspension of business over Adani issue and misuse of agencies against political leaders.

