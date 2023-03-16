INDIA

LS adjourned till Friday amid noisy protests

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday without transacting any business amid noisy protests by both treasury benches and opposition members.

The Lower House was adjourned within a minute of convening at 2 p.m.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened, treasury benches started shouting slogans on seeing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was present in the House.

“Aa gaya! Aa gaya!”, the BJP MPs could be seen shouting on seeing the Congress MP.

The BJP MPs have been seeking Gandhi’s apology for his remarks on democracy being under threat in the country. He had made these remarks last week in London.

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs led by Congress also started shouting slogans, seeking a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) in the Adani matter.

Trinamool Congress MPs stood in the well of the House wearing black scarfs around their faces, denoting that opposition members are not allowed to speak in the Lower House.

Amid chaotic scenes, the House was adjourned till Friday (March 17).

This was the fourth straight day when the Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out without transacting any business.

