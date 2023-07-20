INDIA

LS adjourned till tomorrow amid Oppn protests on Manipur violence

NewsWire
0
0

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till July 21 amid protests by the Congress-led opposition, which sought a discussion on Manipur violence and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the matter in the Lower House.

As soon as the Lower House convened at 2 p.m., the opposition members led by Congress, including DMK, Left and JD(U) entered the well of the House, shouting slogans “Manipur is burning!” and “PM come to the House!”

They sought Prime minister Narendra Modi’s response on Manipur violence in the Lok Sabha.

As Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, allowed laying of papers, the opposition members raised slogans and created ruckus in the well.

Even NCP members and the lone newly elected AAP MP from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku could be seen standing near their seats, showing solidarity with other opposition members.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government was ready to discuss Manipur issue in the House as and when the Speaker allots time and date. However amid continuous protests, Solanki adjourned the House for the day.

2023072042347

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Excise policy case: ED summons Kavitha again on March 21 (Ld)

    Clean India Mission expands manifolds, new innovations also added: PM

    India-assisted solar energy to light SL’s black-out declared religious sites, govt...

    YouTube testing feature that let users easily watch videos at 2x...