The Lok Sabha was adjourned till July 21 amid protests by the Congress-led opposition, which sought a discussion on Manipur violence and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the matter in the Lower House.

As soon as the Lower House convened at 2 p.m., the opposition members led by Congress, including DMK, Left and JD(U) entered the well of the House, shouting slogans “Manipur is burning!” and “PM come to the House!”

They sought Prime minister Narendra Modi’s response on Manipur violence in the Lok Sabha.

As Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, allowed laying of papers, the opposition members raised slogans and created ruckus in the well.

Even NCP members and the lone newly elected AAP MP from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku could be seen standing near their seats, showing solidarity with other opposition members.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government was ready to discuss Manipur issue in the House as and when the Speaker allots time and date. However amid continuous protests, Solanki adjourned the House for the day.

