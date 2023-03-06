INDIA

LS Committee of privileges to hear notice against Delhi Police on Feb 10

NewsWire
0
0

The privilege committee of Lok Sabha will take up on Friday the matters of breach of privilege against Delhi police officials and

misreporting by one news channel.

“Notice of question of breach of privilege dated 05 March, 2020 given by Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP against the Delhi Police Officials posted at Vijay Chowk, Delhi, for allegedly obstructing him from proceeding towards Parliament House for attending the Session and a further notice dated 6 March 2020 against ‘News 18 Network’ News Channel and an unnamed senior Delhi Police official for allegedly misreporting the matter,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat notice states.

The same day oral evidence on breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi will also be heard by the Committee.

The Committee of Privileges has called BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to hear his case.

Dubey, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, had given notices of breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi “for making a misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory statement during a discussion on the motion of thanks on President’s Address in the House on February 7 and a further request for expunction of the impugned statements.

However, sources close to Rahul Gandhi have insisted that he has already replied to the notice.

20230306-122603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa, Maldives most preferred travel destinations

    Death toll in MP bus mishap rises to 47 (Round Up)

    Delhi Police sends notice to Twitter over toolkit row

    KTF protests Muraleedharan’s action against Asianet TV