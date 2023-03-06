INDIA

LS committee to hear oral evidence against Rahul in breach of privilege case

NewsWire
0
0

The oral evidence on breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi will be heard by the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee on Friday.

The Committee of Privileges has called BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to hear his case.

Dubey along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Jodhi had given notices of breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi “for making a misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory statement during a discussion on the motion of thanks on President’s Address in the House on February 7 and a further request for expunction of the impugned statements.

However, sources close to Rahul Gandhi have insisted that he has replied to the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Privilege Committee directed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had filed the notice against Rahul Gandhi, to appear before it on March 10 and present his case.

Dubey had sent the notice claiming that Rahul Gandhi had levelled derogatory allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any evidence and facts during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

Acting on the notice as per the laid down parliamentary convention and rules, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued the notice to Rahul Gandhi, asking him to reply by February 15.

20230306-113204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After 29 yrs, charges framed against SHO in Rampur Tiraha case

    Infant slips off nurse’s hands, dies in UP

    K’taka police spl teams to probe Udupi NRI woman murder case

    K’taka cabinet expansion: CM Bommai to get green signal from BJP...