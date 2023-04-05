Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss reports of the Government searching for new spyware and alleged that it violates Right to Privacy.

The notice states the Indian Government is in the market for new spyware. “The NSO, the company that manufactures and sells Pegasus, has been blacklisted by some countries.

“The report further reveals that the Government is willing to spend up to $120mn or around Rs 1000 crore.”

Around a dozen spyware sellers are expected to bid to the Indian Government.

“The procurement of such Surveillance Technology without parliamentary oversight has grave implications for the right to privacy of individuals guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

“Under these circumstances, the House must adjourn to discuss the matter of the Government reportedly seeking to procure Pegasus-like surveillance technology.”

The notice says that this House does suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the reported procurement of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government.

