INDIA

LS Speaker calls all-party meet amid continuous disruptions

NewsWire
0
0

Amid continuous disruptions in the Lok Sabha for the past seven days leading to a complete washout of proceedings, Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday convened an all-party meeting in his chamber at 1 p.m.

The meeting has been called after the House was again adjourned till 2 p.m. amid uproarious scenes by treasury benches and opposition members over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on democracy and Adani issue.

Meanwhile, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Centre is conspiring to trap the opposition through investigative agencies.

“The common people of India will soon know that our prime minister is incapable. Before they were in power, they used to say that Congress is weak and cowardly and if we were in power we would bring Daud Ibrahim from Pakistan. They are busy defaming Rahul Gandhi,” Chowdhury said.

He further added that the “prime minister and his government are planning conspiracies to trap the opposition leaders in CBI and ED trap. We are watching the way they are looting thousands of crores from the country and then having fun near Caribbean Sea. Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are roaming freely”.

“It is incumbent on the government to conduct business in the Parliament. The government doesn’t allow the opposition to speak its mind. The chairman of the House muted the microphone. If someone needs to apologise its PM Mod,” Chowdhury said further, while referring to BJP’s demand that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his remarks on democracy under threat in India, which he had made in London earlier this month.

20230321-120004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa to take issue of e-Visa to UK with Home Minister

    Congress, BJP slugfest on Rahul Gandhi’s UK remarks set to continue

    NSE snoopgate: ED seeks two-week custody of Mumbai ex-top cop

    Nadda takes casual stroll of Shimla’s Mall, relishes ‘paan’