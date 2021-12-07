LS to discuss Bill seeking amendment to salaries of HC, SC judges

The government on Tuesday will try to pass the Bill which has already been tabled in the Lok Sabha. The ‘High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021’ introduced last week by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is likely to be passed in the Lower House after a discussion.

The Bill will further amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti is to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 16th report of the Standing Committee on Rural Development on BPL Survey (currently Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC), 2011) pertaining to the Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development.

Dr. Heena Gavit and Raksha Khadse will lay on the table the ‘final action taken’ statement showing final action taken by the government on the recommendations of the Committee on Empowerment of Women (2019-20) on the action taken on the recommendations, observations contained in the 15th report (16th Lok Sabha) of the Committee (2018- 19) on the subject of ‘Working Conditions of Women Teachers in Schools’.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Nityanand Rai, Kailash Choudhary, Pratima Bhoumik and Nisith Pramanik will lay papers related to their ministries.

Reports and statements on different parliamentary standing committees will be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a statement in the Lok Sabha on the incident of firing in Nagaland’s Mon district. He said that the situation ‘was critical but under control’ . The government expressed deep regrets about the incident that happened in Mon district and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

Shah had said that the local administration is taking measures to maintain law and order as the situation on ground remains tense.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill 2021, which amends the 1998 law to provide for a Council to coordinate activities among the institutes and also ensure development of pharmaceutical education and research standards.

