LS to discuss Bill seeking extension of CBI, ED director’s tenure

By NewsWire
The government on Wednesday will try to pass Bills which are already tabled in the Lok Sabha. The two Bills — The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — which extend the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) director up to five years — are likely to be passed by the Lok Sabha.

Both Bills were introduced in the Lower House last week.

A discussion on climate change and its various related aspects is also likely to take place in the Lok Sabha.

Opposing the ordinance, opposition members will move a resolution that this House disapproves of the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will move the Bills further to amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, be taken into consideration. He will also move the Bills for passing.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is to move that the following amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in the Bill to provide for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration. He will move that the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha be agreed.

The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 2, 2019, and transmitted to the Rajya Sabha for its concurrence. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill with amendments On December 2, 2021 and returned it to the Lok Sabha on December 3.

Under rule 193, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and N.K. Premachandran are to raise a discussion on climate change.

Union Ministers of state Raosaheb Dadarao Danve, Darshana Jardosh, Som Parkash and Devusinh Chauhan are likely make statements on the status of implementation of the recommendations or observations of the standing committee related to their respective ministries.

