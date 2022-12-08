INDIA

LS to discuss, pass anti-maritime piracy & multi-state cooperative societies (amendment) bills

Lok Sabha on Thursday will seek to pass the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019.

Discussion for it had begun on Wednesday.

The bill seeks to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy.

Lok Sabha will also seek to discuss and pass The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bill had been introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Opposition leaders had opposed the bill, seeking to send it to a standing committee as it impedes on the rights of states, they had said.

Apart from this, reports of the standing committee on labour (36 and 37) would be presented in Lok Sabha by BJD MP Bhartruhari Mehtab.

Also the reports of the standing committee on transport, tourism and culture (Nos. 323 to 327) would be laid in the house by BJP MP Dushyant Singh.

The reports of the standing committee on health (Nos.137 to 142) would be laid in Lok Sabha by BJP MP Mahesh Sharma.

Reports of the standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice (Nos. 120 to 123) would also be laid in Lok Sabha by Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Kanumuru.

