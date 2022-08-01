The Lok Sabha will finally take up a discussion on price rise under rule 193 on Monday.

The House has listed the discussion on price rise under rule 193 which has been the bone

of contention between the treasury and the opposition benches since the session began on July 18 leading a to near washout of the proceedings till now.

Besides, discussions on The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 and The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 have also been listed.

The Opposition is also expected to bring up the issue of suspension of the four Congress MPs for the remaining part of session.

Though the Centre had listed 32 Bills for passing in Parliament in this Monsoon Session, it looks unlikely against the backdrop of a face-off with the Opposition on the issues of GST hiked rates and inflation.

So far, the Lower House has transacted business for approximately 16 hours and the Rajya Sabha 11 hours against the scheduled six hours daily.

During the face-off, four Lok Sabha and 23 Rajya Sabha members were suspended. The last two days of the past week witnessed a furore over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s “Rashtrapatni” remark.

