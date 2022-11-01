INDIA

L&T fined for violating ban on construction activity in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakhs on Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) for violating a ban on construction and demolition activities in the national capital.

The development came after Rai conducted a surprise inspection at a construction site.

The ban has been imposed under stage three of the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP), the Minister said.

Rai said that during his surprise inspection, he was told by the employees that the site was an extension of the BJP’s central office.

In the wake of the deteriorating air quality in the capital city, the Delhi government on Sunday imposed the ban on construction and demolition activities.

“Construction and demolition activity has been prohibited in Delhi due to the city’s rising pollution. A total of 586 teams have been formed to monitor the construction-demolition ban. Water sprinkling has been intensified in view of the pollution situation. At least 521 water sprinklers, 233 anti-smog guns, and 150 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to tackle pollution in Delhi,” Rai had said on Sunday while announcing the ban.

20221101-154008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CSE finds early signs of rising air pollution in MP, Chhattisgarh

    ED attaches alleged land mafia’s assets in Bihar

    Indian boxers need to punch above their weight to bring home...

    4 of Bihar gang running O2 cylinders scam held, transactions identified