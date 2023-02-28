Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder relinquished command of Jaipur-based South Western Army Command, on Tuesday and proceeded on superannuation.

On the occasion, the General Officer paid tribute to the bravehearts at the Prerna Sthal, Jaipur Military Station.

An alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, the General Officer was commissioned into the Deccan Horse in June 1983, which he later commanded. The General Officer is a Graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and also attended the Higher Command and National Defence College courses.

In a career spanning 38 years, the General Officer discharged a variety of challenging roles. He commanded an Armoured Brigade, an Armoured Division and a Strike Corps in the Western Theatre. His instructional assignments include tenures at National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Armoured Corps Centre and School, Ahmednagar, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

His key staff appointments include Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade in Counter Insurgency environment, Colonel General Staff of an Armoured Division, Brigadier General Staff at Headquarters Army Training Command and Major General, General Staff at Headquarters, South Western Command.

The General Officer tenanted several key appointments at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) which include Deputy Director General, Mechanised Forces (Equipment), Director General Military Training, Director General Staff Duties and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (IS&C).

The General Officer took over the reins of the South Western Army Command on April 1, 2021. During his tenure, the South Western Army Command maintained the highest standards of operational readiness and professionalism.

For his illustrious contribution to the service, the General officer has been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Chief of Integrated Staff Committee Commendation Card and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command Commendation Card.

Upon relinquishing command, Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder extended his warmest greetings to all ranks of the South Western Army Command, Veer Naris, Army veterans, Civil Defence employees and their family members.

20230228-151602