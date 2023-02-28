INDIA

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhinder relinquishes as South Western Army Commander

NewsWire
0
0

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder relinquished command of Jaipur-based South Western Army Command, on Tuesday and proceeded on superannuation.

On the occasion, the General Officer paid tribute to the bravehearts at the Prerna Sthal, Jaipur Military Station.

An alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, the General Officer was commissioned into the Deccan Horse in June 1983, which he later commanded. The General Officer is a Graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and also attended the Higher Command and National Defence College courses.

In a career spanning 38 years, the General Officer discharged a variety of challenging roles. He commanded an Armoured Brigade, an Armoured Division and a Strike Corps in the Western Theatre. His instructional assignments include tenures at National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Armoured Corps Centre and School, Ahmednagar, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

His key staff appointments include Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade in Counter Insurgency environment, Colonel General Staff of an Armoured Division, Brigadier General Staff at Headquarters Army Training Command and Major General, General Staff at Headquarters, South Western Command.

The General Officer tenanted several key appointments at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) which include Deputy Director General, Mechanised Forces (Equipment), Director General Military Training, Director General Staff Duties and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (IS&C).

The General Officer took over the reins of the South Western Army Command on April 1, 2021. During his tenure, the South Western Army Command maintained the highest standards of operational readiness and professionalism.

For his illustrious contribution to the service, the General officer has been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Chief of Integrated Staff Committee Commendation Card and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command Commendation Card.

Upon relinquishing command, Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder extended his warmest greetings to all ranks of the South Western Army Command, Veer Naris, Army veterans, Civil Defence employees and their family members.

20230228-151602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s T20: Always had in mind to put out best cricket...

    No separate law yet to regulate digital media, says IT Ministry

    Assam man gets death sentence for rape, murder of minor girl

    Presidents of Guyana, Suriname arrive in India for 17th PBD