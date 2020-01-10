Lt Gen Girish Kumar re-appointed Surveyor General of India

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday appointed Lt General Girish Kumar as the Surveyor General of India in Survey of India on contract basis for a period of one year, a Ministry of Personnel order said.

Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal from re-appointment of Kumar on the post for one year with effect from January 1, 2020 or from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders, the order said.

It further mentioned that “necessary communication in this regard has been sent to the department of Science and Technology.”

Kumar was earlier appointed as Surveyor General Of India on September 30, 2017 under the Survey of India, the national survey and mapping organization of the country.

