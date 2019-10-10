Lt Gen Gupta named new Commander of White Knight Corps

Jammu, Oct 12 (IANS) Lieutenant General Harsha Gupta has been appointed as the new Commander of the White Knight Corps — the XVI Corps — of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

He took over from Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh Sangha, who relinquished the post with a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Nagrota Military Station.

Soon after assuming charge, Lt Gen Gupta, who belongs to the Sikh Light Infantry, asked officers and troops to remain combat ready on order to thwart the enemy’s designs by maintaining synergy between the Army, the civil administration and the para-military forces.

Lt Gen Sangha, who had taken command of the Corps on October 11, 2018, conveyed his appreciation to all ranks for their professionalism and steadfast dedication to duty. He also thanked the civil administration for its excellent synergy with the armed forces.

The White Knight Corps, a part of the Northern Command of the Indian Army, was raised in June 1972 and is headquartered at the Nagrota Cantonment in Jammu district.

–IANS

akd/arm