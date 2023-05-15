Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, on Monday handed over command of Vajra Corps to Lt Gen Vijay B. Nair. The former will take over as Chief of Staff at Headquarters, Western Command.

General Sharma, an alumnus of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, had taken over the command of Vajra Corps on February 10, 2022.

In an illustrious career spanning over three decades, the General Officer has held varied and significant command and staff appointments. He has served in diverse operational environments including, counter insurgency along the Line of Control, Operation Rakshak, Operation Vijay and Operation Parakram.

He commanded his regiment as part of an independent armoured brigade, a brigade as part of a Strike Corps and an Infantry Division on the western borders.

The General officer also has rich instructional and staff experience, including appointments both in operational and administrative domain.

During his command of the Vajra Corps, the General officer enhanced the state of operational preparedness by focusing on military training and jointness with other services, as also took measures towards capability building and capacity enhancement.

Various specialised military exercises were conducted in all formations of the Vajra Corps to enhance combat potential and operational efficiency. He also enhanced synergy with the Border Security Force.

Lt Gen Vijay B. Nair, who has taken over the command of Vajra Corps, is an alumnus of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Acadamy and was commissioned into Punjab Regiment in June 1988.

In a distinguished career of over three and half decades, the officer has held many prestigious command and staff appointments.

