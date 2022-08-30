WORLD

Lt Gen Subramanian takes command of UN’s largest peacekeeping operation

NewsWire
0
0

Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian of India has taken over the command of the UN’s peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, the largest of its 13 operations.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve for sustainable peace in the world’s youngest country, South Sudan, by leading diverse military peacekeepers in the world’s largest peacekeeping mission,” he said in Juba on Monday, according to the mission.

The operation, known as UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has 13,254 troops among its 17,982 personnel, of whom, 2,385 troops and 30 police personnel are from India.

He was given a guard of honour by troops from India, China, Nepal, Bangladesh, Rwanda and Ethiopia as he succeeded another Indian, Lt Gen. Shailesh Tinaikar.

He took charge from Major Gen. Main Ullah Chowdhury of Bangladesh, who was the interim commander.

This is Subramanian’s second tour with the UN, having served in Sierra Leone as a staff officer with the mission in 2000.

Subramanian has served as the commandant of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) and the General Officer Commanding, Military Region Operational and Logistic Readiness Zone in Central India.A

According to the DSSC, Subramanian, who was commissioned in the Corps of Army Air Defence in 1986, has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

According to the UN, he has also served as the Additional Director General for Procurement and Equipment Management at the Defence Ministry’s Integrated Headquarters, General Officer Commanding a Strike Infantry Division, Deputy General Officer Commanding of Infantry Division, and Commander of a Mountain Brigade.

He has commanded an Air Defence Regiment in Desert Sector and an Infantry Division in Eastern Theatre, according to the DSSC.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at aru.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

20220830-080003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korea’s whiskey imports jump over 70% amid pandemic

    Landmine blast in Yemen’s Hodeidah injures 15

    Hyundai, Saudi Aramco to jointly develop eco-friendly vehicle engine

    Talks to revive Iran nuclear agreement closer to a deal: EU...