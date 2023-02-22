INDIA

Lt Governor, CM spar over Delhi’s law & order situation on Twitter

A day after Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena held a meeting with Delhi Police officials on Tuesday and pointed out some shortcomings in their functioning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that it was good to know that LG chaired a meeting with police officers over law and order situation.

Citing a report, Kejriwal tweeted: “The law and order situation in Delhi had deteriorated a lot last year. It is good to know that the LG is finally holding a meeting on it. The LG should focus on law and order and hold such meetings frequently.”

After some hours, Saxena also tweeted with the screenshot of Kejriwal’s tweet. “The Chief Minister will be happy to know that I review the law and order situation with the Commissioner of Police/Special Commissioners every week. Despite the challenges, the Delhi Police is doing a commendable job. Reasonable praise and condemnation of the police is a part of my inclusive-neutral working style. Hope you will also learn,” he said.

After this, Kejriwal again tweeted, “I am surprised that you are satisfied with the law and order situation in Delhi. In the last 1 year, the law and order situation has become very bad. People have started feeling very insecure. It means whatever is being done is not enough. Instead of stopping the work of the people of Delhi everyday and doing politics, pay attention to this.”

Addressing the DCPs Conference on Tuesday, Delhi LG had said, “..I would be failing in my duties if I simultaneously do not red flag that our police administration, especially at the district level, is tainted, more than any other arm of civil administration”.

