The Centre has extended by more two years, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facility available to its employees who visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Northeast.

The Personnel Ministry has issued an order stating that the LTC scheme has been extended for a period of two years from September 26, 2022 to September 25, 2024.

Under the scheme, the eligible central government employees get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journeys, besides paid leave, when they avail LTC.

Not only this, those government employees who are not eligible for air travel have also been allowed to travel by air to these states. They can travel in economy class by any airline directly from their headquarters to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Northeast.

At the same time, the employees have also been warned that any misuse of LTC will be taken seriously and appropriate action will be taken under the Employees Rules. It is worth noting that in the year 2020 also, the central government had extended the period of this facility for two years.

20221012-034802