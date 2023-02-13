INDIA

‘LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive’, claims Tamil leader

Tamil nationalist leader and President of World Tamil Confederation, Pazha Nedumaran on Monday claimed that LTTE leader, Velupillai Prabhakaran is alive and lives with his wife and daughter.

While addressing the media at Thanjavur, Nedumaran said Prabhakaran’s location will be disclosed at an appropriate time.

He said that the Sri Lankan government had portrayed Prabhakaran as anti-India. Since the present global situation is optimistic and the Rajapakse rule has ended, he was disclosing this now, Nedumaran added.

The Tamil nationalist leader also said that the information that Prabhakaran was alive will instil a lot of confidence among the Tamils in Sri Lanka and that he has made the announcement with Prabhakaran’s permission.

Sivaji Lingam, a former Member of Parliament from Sri Lanka said that the Sri Lankan government had not confirmed the body of Prabhakaran. He added that the announcement made by Nedumaran that Prabhakaran was alive has brought a lot of happiness to the Tamil people across the world.

Notably, in May 2009, after the final battle between LTTE and Sri Lankan Army, it was announced that Prabhakaran was killed and some photographs released.

Nedumaran, a former leader of the Indian National Congress, is credited to have saved the life of Indira Gandhi when she was attacked by a violent mob during her trip to Tamil Nadu.

