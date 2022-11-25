INDIA

The Lucknow University (LU) is celebrating its 102nd foundation day on Friday.

The campus has been decked up with special lighting and flags of the university and its affiliated colleges in Lucknow and other districts on the occasion.

In a rare gesture, the university has opened the gates of all museums for its students to explore its rich and historical collections.

From viewing rare manuscripts and paintings by renowned painters Asit Kumar Haldar and Khastigiri to gem and fossil collections in the geology department, the university students can view and click the rare exhibits on the campus.

“We have opened the gates of all our museums for students and the public on Friday. Anyone can visit the campus on the foundation day and have a look at the rich collection,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

The celebrations will formally kick off in the evening with the felicitation of illustrious alumni who will be sharing their memories and success stories with students and teachers. The university will also host a grand cultural evening.

“We have made sure that the foundation day celebration reaches all our former students. Hence, the event will be live-streamed on all social media platforms and on LU’s official YouTube channel,” said Srivastava.

He said state minister of higher education Yogendra Upadhyay and state transport minister Dayashankar Singh will be the special guests on the occasion.

The former students who will be honoured on the occasion will be Justice Rituraj Awasthi (chairman of National Law Commission, New Delhi), Manu Kumar Srivastava (IAS), Shashi Prakash Goyal (IAS) and Jayanti Prasad (IAS).

