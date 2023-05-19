INDIA

LU girl student complains against abusive boys on campus

NewsWire
0
0

A girl student of the Lucknow University (LU) has lodged a written complaint against residents of Habibullah boys’ hostel for using inappropriate language and hurling abuses at her in the Tagore Library after an argument.

Acting on the complaint, the LU proctor board has ordered a probe into the incident that occurred on Thursday and carried out a search in the boys’ hostel.

According to a witness, the incident took place when the complainant, an undergraduate student, was in the Tagore Library’s reading room and had kept a book on the chair to reserve it.

When she returned from the washroom, she found a boy sitting on her seat to which she objected.

The argument between the two got heated up and the boy called up his friends from the hostel who further abused her.

“We have received a written complaint from the girl against unidentified boys abusing her. We are probing the matter,” said LU chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi.

20230519-083601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not staying floor test, SC on Shiv Sena plea against Governor’s...

    Pinarayi Vijayan gets a rude jolt as Yechury ‘red flags’ K-Rail

    Non-ferrous metals are on a high, mayhem in markets to continue

    India’s top skaters to compete in 60th National Roller Skating Championship