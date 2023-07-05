INDIA

LU launches ‘twinning degree programme’ with foreign universities

NewsWire
0
0

Students of Lucknow University (LU) will now get more opportunities for international exposure and academic growth.

The university has introduced a ‘twinning degree programme’ under which students will get an opportunity to spend some time at a foreign university and get insights into the course they are enrolled to at LU.

According to LU officials, Ramon Llull University, Spain, has already been roped in for the programme and talks with other universities are on.

“The programme is aimed at fostering joint programmes with international universities, promoting mutual exchange of students, and creating multicultural learning environment that enriches educational experience,” LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said.

As per the guidelines drafted for the twinning degree programme, credits earned by students at an international institution (with which LU has an MoU) will be counted towards the degree awarded by LU.

However, a maximum of 30 credits from the foreign institution will be added.

Students from LU pursuing courses at a foreign institution, and vice versa, will acquire credits through conventional mode. Each institution will issue a transcript with a remark indicating that the student has taken certain modules at the partner institution, wherever applicable.

LU will further ensure that there is no overlapping in course content or curriculum for credits earned by its students from foreign higher educational institution.

According to LU officials, the fee structure for the entire duration of the programme, including courses delivered by the foreign institution, will be made transparent during the admission process to provide affordable and accessible quality higher education to all sections of society.

Th university will also provide exit pathways to students who are unable to complete the twinning programme, clearly specifying the acceptance of credits earned in future academic pursuits.

LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “The twinning degree programme will empower our students to gain international exposure, expand their academic horizons, and develop a global perspective. We are dedicated to ensuring quality education and accessible pathways for all our students.”

2023070534284

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports drop in daily Covid cases, deaths rise to three

    Foiled Mamata’s attempts to make ‘understanding’: Suvendu Adhikari

    Tripura CM Manik Saha tests Covid positive

    ‘Our patience tested too far’: Journalist who turned kar sevak remembers...